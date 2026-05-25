UBS Group AG Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 29,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ducommun worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $156.32.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.Ducommun's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised Ducommun to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.20.

Read Our Latest Report on DCO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,575,568.24. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,679 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

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