UBS Group AG Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,420 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.63% of Ibotta worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 47,920.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 144.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 61.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Ibotta

In other Ibotta news, insider Marisa Daspit sold 2,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $71,121.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,983.82. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Lehrman sold 30,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $927,062.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,100.32. This trade represents a 42.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,717 shares of company stock worth $3,294,475. Company insiders own 20.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ibotta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ibotta from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $40.00 price target on Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Ibotta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ibotta from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ibotta

Ibotta Stock Down 0.3%

Ibotta stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. Ibotta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $648.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of -0.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.45. Ibotta had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Ibotta's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ibotta, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ibotta Profile

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Free Report).

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