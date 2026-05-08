UBS Group AG Has $38.24 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 276,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.86% of Kilroy Realty worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Weiss Ratings lowered Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE KRC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kilroy Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kilroy Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kilroy Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here