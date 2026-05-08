UBS Group AG Has $38.88 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,751 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 651,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report).

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