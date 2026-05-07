UBS Group AG Has $50.24 Million Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095,383 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 557,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.72% of Intuitive Machines worth $50,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,115 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. Analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 24,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $579,719.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 401,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,473,418.06. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $199,433.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,697.19. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,046,210 shares of company stock valued at $22,238,410 over the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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