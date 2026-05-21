UBS Group AG Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.52. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $859,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,002,478.28. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 11,964 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $801,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,207. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,035 in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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