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UBS Group AG Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG sharply increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, ending with 1,045,564 shares worth about $8.11 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 57.25% of the company.
  • Arbor Realty Trust reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, posting $0.07 EPS versus the $0.16 consensus estimate, though revenue came in above forecasts at $119.67 million.
  • The company cut its quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share, implying an annualized yield of 11.7%, while analysts remain cautious with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

UBS Group AG raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 550,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 184.2% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 348,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 72,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company's stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 428.41, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.24. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.86 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, insider David Erwin Friedman bought 8,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,465.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 68,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,389.52. This trade represents a 14.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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