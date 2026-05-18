UBS Group AG Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) by 956.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,816 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 432,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.58% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 95,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 263,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $17.74 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $111,886.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 423 shares in the company, valued at $5,596.29. The trade was a 95.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,514,020.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,297.78. This represents a 95.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 138,078 shares of company stock worth $2,501,346 in the last three months. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avalo Therapeutics this week:

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

See Also

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