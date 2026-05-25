UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NXRT opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.20. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. NexPoint Residential Trust's payout ratio is -166.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 331,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,074,609.58. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Richards purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,419.24. The trade was a 7.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $223,777 over the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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