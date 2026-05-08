UBS Group AG Increases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.78% of Sensata Technologies worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 155,200.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $44.33 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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