UBS Group AG Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

UBS Group AG grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 219,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.21% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $155,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $879,865,000 after buying an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 262,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 414,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 242,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $281.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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