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UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
F5 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG increased its stake in F5 by 141.2%, acquiring an additional 599,384 shares to hold 1,023,869 shares (about 1.80% of the company) valued at roughly $261.35 million.
  • F5 beat Q2 estimates with non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 vs. $3.44 expected and revenue of $811.7M (+11% YoY), and management raised Q3 and FY‑2026 guidance (Q3 EPS $3.91–4.03; FY EPS $16.25–16.55).
  • Despite strong results, notable insider selling (13,508 shares worth ~$3.79M in the last 90 days) contrasts with heavy institutional ownership (90.66%), which may temper near‑term sentiment.
  • Interested in F5? Here are five stocks we like better.

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 599,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.80% of F5 worth $261,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $291.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.46. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $360,981.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,259.20. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $3,792,053 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

Key Stories Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS and revenue beat — F5 reported non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 (above consensus) and revenue of ~$812M, with reported margin strength that topped estimates. This is the proximate driver for the stock move as it validates execution and profitability. F5 Networks (FFIV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY26 guidance — F5 increased its full‑year revenue growth and non‑GAAP EPS outlook (EPS guided to $16.25–$16.55 vs. street below), signaling stronger demand and giving investors greater confidence in the topline/earnings trajectory. F5 Q2 earnings surpass expectations; increases full-year guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth driven by products and security spending — Q2 revenue grew ~11% YoY with product revenue up ~22% (systems and software strong), underpinning management’s comments that security spending is boosting demand. That mix improves recurring and higher‑margin revenue. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast on strong security spending
  • Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q3 guide — F5 provided Q3 revenue and EPS guidance above consensus ranges (revenue ~$820–840M; non‑GAAP EPS ~$3.91–4.03), which reduces near‑term execution risk and supports multiple expansion. F5 jumps 6.5% as revenue growth accelerates and FY2026 outlook is raised
  • Neutral Sentiment: Board addition — F5 appointed Anand Eswaran to the board, highlighting focus on AI/enterprise software expertise; strategically positive long term but not an immediate earnings driver. F5 Adds Anand Eswaran to its Board of Directors
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor meeting scheduled — F5 set an Analyst & Investor Meeting for May 28 (webcast available), offering another forum for management to reinforce the story and provide longer‑term detail. F5 to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting on May 28, 2026
  • Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling noted — recent filings show multiple insiders selling shares (no recent purchases), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near‑term insider conviction. This can temper enthusiasm despite strong results. F5 jumps 6.5% as revenue growth accelerates and FY2026 outlook is raised

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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