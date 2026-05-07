UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Fabrinet $FN

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Fabrinet worth $43,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,988 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 9,396 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $676.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $592.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.64. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $199.86 and a fifty-two week high of $734.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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