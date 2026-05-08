UBS Group AG Purchases 1,241,987 Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Free Report) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of Firefly Aerospace worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,711,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,337,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,899,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $169,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,820.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLY opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 181.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. Firefly Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Firefly Aerospace, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLY. Weiss Ratings downgraded Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Profile

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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