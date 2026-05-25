UBS Group AG Purchases 134,309 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) by 189.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.67% of Bandwidth worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 178.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,977 shares of the company's stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 26.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,153 shares of the company's stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bandwidth

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $426,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,289,235.50. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,515,337.36. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 107,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,156 in the last ninety days. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $61.39 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -161.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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