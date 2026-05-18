UBS Group AG Purchases 139,078 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of LTC Properties worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,378. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.90 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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