UBS Group AG Purchases 257,947 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,192,099.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,301,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,305,658.21. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 41,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $544,421.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,796.75. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,417,168 shares of company stock worth $34,153,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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