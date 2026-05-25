UBS Group AG Purchases 28,099 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

UBS Group AG grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,916 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1,673.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,301 shares of company stock worth $34,046,073. 51.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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