UBS Group AG Raises Position in Edison International $EIX

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,862 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 470,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.83% of Edison International worth $191,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,946,000 after acquiring an additional 545,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $252,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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