UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 143,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $40,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,577,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $200,863,000 after buying an additional 152,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,352 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $188,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,011,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $310.60 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.35 and a twelve month high of $317.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.64.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.67.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. The trade was a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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