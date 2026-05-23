UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 171,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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