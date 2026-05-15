UBS Group AG Reduces Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 265.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:AHR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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