UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 772,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Celcuity worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,351,000 after buying an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celcuity announced amendments to its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial for gedatolisib , expanding the study to include endocrine-sensitive patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The broader trial population could increase the drug’s commercial opportunity if results remain positive. Article Title

Celcuity announced amendments to its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial for , expanding the study to include endocrine-sensitive patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The broader trial population could increase the drug’s commercial opportunity if results remain positive. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated its Buy rating on Celcuity and raised its price target to $157 , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and upside potential. Article Title

Needham & Company reiterated its rating on Celcuity and raised its price target to , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Celcuity reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of ($0.97) per share , beating consensus estimates of ($1.07) . While the company is still unprofitable, the smaller-than-expected loss likely supported investor sentiment. Article Title

Celcuity reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of , beating consensus estimates of . While the company is still unprofitable, the smaller-than-expected loss likely supported investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity also provided its first-quarter financial results and a corporate update, but the main market focus appears to be on the trial expansion and analyst upgrades rather than the broader financial details. Article Title

Celcuity also provided its first-quarter financial results and a corporate update, but the main market focus appears to be on the trial expansion and analyst upgrades rather than the broader financial details. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings call transcript was published for the quarter, which may help investors assess management’s commentary on trial progress, cash needs, and commercialization plans. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.20.

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $137.68 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $151.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Further Reading

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