UBS Group AG Sells 103,060 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 103,060 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of AAON worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AAON by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,864,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $180,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,471,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $137,524,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AAON Stock Up 8.1%

AAON stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Key Stories Impacting AAON

Here are the key news stories impacting AAON this week:

Positive Sentiment: AAON posted record Q1 2026 sales of $496.9 million, up 54.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose to $0.48, both ahead of expectations. Article Title

AAON posted record Q1 2026 sales of $496.9 million, up 54.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose to $0.48, both ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 40% to 45% and gross margins of about 27% to 28%, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Article Title

The company raised 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 40% to 45% and gross margins of about 27% to 28%, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Backlog jumped 107.4% to a record $2.1 billion, driven by strong demand from the data center market, which investors are viewing as a long runway for growth. Article Title

Backlog jumped 107.4% to a record $2.1 billion, driven by strong demand from the data center market, which investors are viewing as a long runway for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management said improving production throughput and higher utilization are starting to support margins, suggesting more operating leverage ahead. Article Title

Management said improving production throughput and higher utilization are starting to support margins, suggesting more operating leverage ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted the stock’s move is also being fueled by AAON’s role as a “picks-and-shovels” supplier for the data center build-out, reinforcing the growth narrative. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,580. The trade was a 29.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,913.01. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,118 shares of company stock worth $3,665,241 in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

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About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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