UBS Group AG Sells 159,572 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 159,572 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,312,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 518,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 461,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 897.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 237.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,679 shares during the period.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0%

COLL opened at $34.07 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $193.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. The trade was a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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