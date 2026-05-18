UBS Group AG Sells 189,231 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. $VINP

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.99% of Vinci Compass Investments worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth $123,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Insider Activity at Vinci Compass Investments

In related news, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 23,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $244,366.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,065,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,847.38. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,274.56. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,699 shares of company stock worth $5,193,924. 49.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at Vinci Compass Investments NASDAQ: VINP . SEC filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at . Negative Sentiment: Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. SEC filing

Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted the stock without pointing to a new business catalyst, leaving the insider activity as the main near-term driver. Article

Vinci Compass Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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