UBS Group AG Sells 2,207,756 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,207,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.70% of VICI Properties worth $209,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7%

VICI stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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