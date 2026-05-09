UBS Group AG Sells 28,199 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,508 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of Plexus worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Plexus by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plexus by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.78, for a total value of $1,024,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,306,711.98. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,921,557.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,579,732.60. This trade represents a 42.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,664. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $266.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $275.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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