UBS Group AG Sells 52,228 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company's stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,297.20. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.21. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LCI Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LCI Industries wasn't on the list.

While LCI Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here