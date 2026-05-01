UBS Group AG Sells 618,099 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline Lp $PAA

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 618,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $139,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 468.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company's stock.

Get PAA alerts: Sign Up

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PAA stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline Lp has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline Lp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline's payout ratio is presently 100.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline NASDAQ: PAA is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plains All American Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plains All American Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here