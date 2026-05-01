UBS Group AG Sells 714,768 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 714,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Corteva worth $135,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report).

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