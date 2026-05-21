UBS Group AG Sells 82,155 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 82,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

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Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Nicole Sweeny sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $37,649.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,126.02. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 39,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $730,944.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,089,354 shares in the company, valued at $93,033,391.12. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 261,736 shares of company stock worth $4,539,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KALV opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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