UBS Group AG Sells 899,580 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,530 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 899,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.90% of Cooper Companies worth $144,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.5%

COO stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Cooper Companies's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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