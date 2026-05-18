UBS Group AG Sells 912,750 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 912,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of CLEAR Secure worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $775,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,596.38. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $58.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.09.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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