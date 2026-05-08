UBS Group AG Takes $39.87 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,821 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $39,868,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.81% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CSW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $328.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $277.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash bought 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This trade represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,180 shares of company stock worth $1,197,578. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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