UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,971 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Armstrong World Industries worth $28,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.0%

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.06 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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