UBS Group AG $UBS Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,831 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 75,009 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

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UBS Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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