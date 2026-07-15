UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,549 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 415,512 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,407 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 3.6%

UBS stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $54.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here