UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850,928 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,586 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of UBS Group worth $728,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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