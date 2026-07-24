UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392,368 shares of the bank's stock after selling 68,047 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of UBS Group worth $92,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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