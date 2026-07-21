UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,202 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Down 2.4%

UBS opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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