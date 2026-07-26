UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of UFP Technologies worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UFP Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,310,352.04. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.07. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.86 and a one year high of $279.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. UFP Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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