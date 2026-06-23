Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 424.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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