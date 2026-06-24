Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 572.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Nvidia launches BioNeMo agent toolkit for AI-driven life sciences research

NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Nvidia: The $1 Trillion Trade Hiding In Plain Sight

Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness.

The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Lam Research, Qualcomm, and Western Digital Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know

AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Negative Sentiment: There is also some company-specific headline risk from a Reuters report that NVIDIA was sued by music company Jamendo over AI training, adding to near-term uncertainty. Nvidia sued by music company Jamendo over AI training

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.50 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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