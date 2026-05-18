UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,799 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 411,395 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of UiPath worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in UiPath by 69.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in UiPath by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 90.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $10.29 on Monday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $464.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key UiPath News

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. William Blair restated a "hold" rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an "equal weight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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