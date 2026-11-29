Port Capital LLC raised its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the period. UL Solutions makes up about 2.1% of Port Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of UL Solutions worth $49,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 40,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,648,000 after buying an additional 1,605,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,136,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,536,000 after buying an additional 220,700 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UL Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 608,136 shares of the company's stock worth $61,945,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,151,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,598,000.

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UL Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ULS stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1450 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ULS. Weiss Ratings lowered UL Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UL Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 price target on UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UL Solutions from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULS

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $937,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,570,226.72. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,734,625. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc. is a global applied safety science company that provides testing, inspection and certification services, along with software and advisory solutions. Its work helps businesses assess product safety, meet regulatory requirements and address risks related to areas such as cybersecurity and sustainability. The company serves a broad range of industries, including consumer products, industrial equipment, energy, mobility and the built environment. Its services include evaluating products and systems against safety and performance standards, as well as supporting customers with compliance and risk-management needs.

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