UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,386 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of UL Solutions worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,548,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,738,000 after purchasing an additional 738,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,394,000 after purchasing an additional 674,088 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,669 shares of the company's stock worth $175,203,000 after buying an additional 70,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,913 shares of the company's stock worth $125,484,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. This represents a 23.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,250.18. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $96.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

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