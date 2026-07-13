Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA is Ghe LLC's 7th Largest Position

Ghe LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 257.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.1% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.60 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

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