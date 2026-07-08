Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ULTA opened at $453.78 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $488.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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