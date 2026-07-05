Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,343 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $88,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $461.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.59. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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